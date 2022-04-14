Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.60 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

