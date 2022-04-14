Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $193.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.99.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

