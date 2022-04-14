Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

