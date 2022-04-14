FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,533 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

