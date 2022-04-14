FDx Advisors Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of CalAmp worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in CalAmp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $6.35 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

