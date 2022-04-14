FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,704 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

