FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.