FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

