FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,803 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

