FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

