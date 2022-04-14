FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

