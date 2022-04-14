FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

