FDx Advisors Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraton in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

