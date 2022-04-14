FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,697,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.