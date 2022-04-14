FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.81 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

