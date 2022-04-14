FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

