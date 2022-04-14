FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in POSCO by 1,346.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 253.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

POSCO stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

