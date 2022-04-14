FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

BP stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

