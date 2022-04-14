FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

NYSE:FN opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

