Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

