FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.