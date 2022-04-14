FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 679 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $268.93 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.