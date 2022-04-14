FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

LIVN opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

