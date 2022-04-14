FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

