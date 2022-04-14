FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.