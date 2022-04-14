FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BRP Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

