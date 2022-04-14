FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $258.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

