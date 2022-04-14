6,157 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of BIGC opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BigCommerce (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.