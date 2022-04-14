FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.