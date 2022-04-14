FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

