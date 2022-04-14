FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $13,398,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $11,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

