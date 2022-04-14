FDx Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $126.41 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

