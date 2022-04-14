FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $231,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

