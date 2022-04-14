FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,168 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CSX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 934,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.