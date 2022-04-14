FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.