FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,536 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

