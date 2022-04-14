SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) & Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Head to Head Contrast

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.1% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Cellebrite DI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 13.78 -$61.63 million ($0.66) -97.27 Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 4.53 $71.40 million N/A N/A

Cellebrite DI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SailPoint Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SailPoint Technologies and Cellebrite DI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 12 4 0 2.25 Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00

SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $61.96, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -14.04% -9.86% -3.63% Cellebrite DI N/A -19.27% 2.01%

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats SailPoint Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium. It also provides Cellebrite Seeker, a solution that collects, analysis, and reports video evidences; Cellebrite Digital Collector, a solution that allow to collect live and targeted computer data; Cellebrite pathfinder; Cellebrite Reader; Cellebrite Inspector, a computer data analysis solution; and Cellebrite Crypto Tracer that provides evidence against individuals use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for money laundering, terrorism, drug and human trafficking, weapon sales, and other crimes. In addition, the company offers Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector; Cellebrite Commander; and Cellebrite Guardian, a SaaS solution for evidence management, sharing, and review that enables to manage evidence and investigative workflow. Further, it provides training and advisory; advanced digital data access and collection; technical workshops; solution deployment; crypto investigations; value realization; and technical customer support services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

