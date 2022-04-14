FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

