FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.