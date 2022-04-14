4,743 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

