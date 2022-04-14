FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $243,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 231.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 20.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1,760.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $95.51 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

