FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOMP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000.

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $49.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

