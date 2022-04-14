3,852 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.