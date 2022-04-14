FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 4,258 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

