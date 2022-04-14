Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.