Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 521 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

