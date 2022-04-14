Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $293.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.49. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

