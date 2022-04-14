Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.25 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

