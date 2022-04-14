Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,743 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,198 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

