Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,220,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

